Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 AMC Tree Lighting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command Headquarters celebrates the holidays with annual tree lighting ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947474
    VIRIN: 241212-A-NF979-2383
    Filename: DOD_110742858
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AMC Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC Tree Lighting Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download