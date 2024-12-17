ADRIFT Testimonial: Paul Farrell

Retired Chief Petty Officer Paul Farrell shares his testimony, Oct. 23, 2024, in Portsmouth, Virginia, about his battle with suicide, and how the effect of his attempt to end his life changed his point of view and giving him a better appreciation on life. Farrell has been sharing his story of his attempt to end his life for more than a decade and continues to help shipmates who are battling with suicidal ideations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947471
|VIRIN:
|241023-G-TM873-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110742847
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.