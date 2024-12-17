Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIFT Testimonial: Paul Farrell

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Retired Chief Petty Officer Paul Farrell shares his testimony, Oct. 23, 2024, in Portsmouth, Virginia, about his battle with suicide, and how the effect of his attempt to end his life changed his point of view and giving him a better appreciation on life. Farrell has been sharing his story of his attempt to end his life for more than a decade and continues to help shipmates who are battling with suicidal ideations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally.)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:23
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Suicide prevention
    suicide awareness
    Be a Lifeline
    Anchored through Connection
    Stick Around and Find Out

