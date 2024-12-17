U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors are refueled by a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. The F-22 provides air dominance as a multi-role fighter and delivers airpower to help defend the region. (U.S. Air force video)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947464
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-HP405-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110742832
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Raptors Refuel, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.