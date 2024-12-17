Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors Refuel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors are refueled by a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 5, 2024. The F-22 provides air dominance as a multi-role fighter and delivers airpower to help defend the region. (U.S. Air force video)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    Refuel
    F-22 Raptor
    AFCENT

