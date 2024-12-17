Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldier New Year's Resolutions for 2025 That Will Leave You Ready to Conquer Anything!

    ITALY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Aviano, Italy — Sky Soldiers stationed in Italy welcome 2025 with camaraderie, humor, and a renewed sense of purpose. One sentiment echoed loud and clear: whether striving for a "new me" or embracing the same soldierly dedication with a sharper uniform, the year ahead holds both challenges and opportunities. Sky Soldiers kicked off the new year with a mix of lighthearted reflection and practical aspirations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Location: IT

    This work, Sky Soldier New Year's Resolutions for 2025 That Will Leave You Ready to Conquer Anything!, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

