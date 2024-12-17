Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort came together in an epic show of teamwork and rivalry to support the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen!
We had a blast collaborating on a promotional video for the 5th Annual Lowcountry Brawl Flag Football Competition happening this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, starting at 9:30 AM. This event sets the stage for the ultimate showdown—the official Army-Navy football game right after!
A huge shoutout to Songwriter Lisa Tyler and Composer Mirzabek and drone photographer Catlin Webb for their support.
Mark your calendars and join us this Saturday for a day filled with football, friendly rivalry, and unforgettable memories. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments below.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947450
|VIRIN:
|241212-O-TY372-7330
|Filename:
|DOD_110742739
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Annual Low Country Flag Football Competition Promo, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
