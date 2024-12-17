Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Annual Low Country Flag Football Competition Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort came together in an epic show of teamwork and rivalry to support the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen!
    We had a blast collaborating on a promotional video for the 5th Annual Lowcountry Brawl Flag Football Competition happening this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, starting at 9:30 AM. This event sets the stage for the ultimate showdown—the official Army-Navy football game right after!
    A huge shoutout to Songwriter Lisa Tyler and Composer Mirzabek and drone photographer Catlin Webb for their support.
    Mark your calendars and join us this Saturday for a day filled with football, friendly rivalry, and unforgettable memories. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments below.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947450
    VIRIN: 241212-O-TY372-7330
    Filename: DOD_110742739
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Annual Low Country Flag Football Competition Promo, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download