5th Annual Low Country Flag Football Competition Promo

Winn Army Community Hospital and Naval Hospital Beaufort came together in an epic show of teamwork and rivalry to support the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen!

We had a blast collaborating on a promotional video for the 5th Annual Lowcountry Brawl Flag Football Competition happening this Saturday at Memorial Stadium, starting at 9:30 AM. This event sets the stage for the ultimate showdown—the official Army-Navy football game right after!

A huge shoutout to Songwriter Lisa Tyler and Composer Mirzabek and drone photographer Catlin Webb for their support.

Mark your calendars and join us this Saturday for a day filled with football, friendly rivalry, and unforgettable memories. Who are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments below.