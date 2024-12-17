Keynote Remarks at U.S. Naval War College's 11th Women, Peace and Security symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEWPORT, R.I.— Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Dr. Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo, address participants of the U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) 11th annual Women, Peace and Security (WPS) symposium onboard Naval Station Newport, Dec. 16, 2024. The symposium, themed “Rethinking Global Security in a Complex World,” aimed to broaden understanding of complex global security challenges and the critical importance of gender perspectives across the continuum of national and international security. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bailey Foster)