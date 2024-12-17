Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cybersecurity Panel at U.S. Naval War College's 11th Women, Peace and Security symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— Participants at the U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) 11th annual Women, Peace and Security (WPS) symposium engage in discussion during a "Women, Peace and Cybersecurity" panel onboard Naval Station Newport, Dec. 17, 2024. The symposium, themed “Rethinking Global Security in a Complex World,” aimed to broaden understanding of complex global security challenges and the critical importance of gender perspectives across the continuum of national and international security. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bailey Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947443
    VIRIN: 221217-N-US256-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110742613
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cybersecurity Panel at U.S. Naval War College's 11th Women, Peace and Security symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval War College Hosts 11th Women, Peace and Security Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval War College
    Cybersecurity
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Naval War College (NWC)
    Women Peace and Security (WPS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download