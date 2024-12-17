NEWPORT, R.I.— Participants at the U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) 11th annual Women, Peace and Security (WPS) symposium engage in discussion during a "Women, Peace and Cybersecurity" panel onboard Naval Station Newport, Dec. 17, 2024. The symposium, themed “Rethinking Global Security in a Complex World,” aimed to broaden understanding of complex global security challenges and the critical importance of gender perspectives across the continuum of national and international security. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bailey Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947443
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-US256-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110742613
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cybersecurity Panel at U.S. Naval War College's 11th Women, Peace and Security symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval War College Hosts 11th Women, Peace and Security Symposium
No keywords found.