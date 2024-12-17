Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eye on AMC - November

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Welcome to AMC, Eye on AMC, your guide to everything that’s happening around the command. In November, TACOM 'Fly Away Team' takes 3rd Infantry Division to new heights, lead materiel integration delivers Soldiers right equipment, right place, right time, Fort Eisenhower unveils upgraded barracks rooms, AMPO opens as MilPay in Korea transitions to USAFMCOM, Army logistics projects power through the Port of Setubal, AMCOM leaders gather to synchronize efforts, plan for the future.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eye on AMC - November, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Eye on AMC

