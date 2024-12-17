Eye on AMC - November

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to AMC, Eye on AMC, your guide to everything that’s happening around the command. In November, TACOM 'Fly Away Team' takes 3rd Infantry Division to new heights, lead materiel integration delivers Soldiers right equipment, right place, right time, Fort Eisenhower unveils upgraded barracks rooms, AMPO opens as MilPay in Korea transitions to USAFMCOM, Army logistics projects power through the Port of Setubal, AMCOM leaders gather to synchronize efforts, plan for the future.



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)