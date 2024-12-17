Take a look at one of the many ways Team Eglin stays mission ready!
Earlier this week, the 96th Test Wing participated in a joint aircraft mass casualty accident response.
The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the wing’s ability to establish and maintain command, control, and coordination with multiple agencies on and off base. It also satisfies the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport’s tri-annual review of its emergency action plan.
Thank you to all the agencies that participated in this successful exercise! Keep up the great work, Team!
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 09:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947436
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-NV708-9133
|Filename:
|DOD_110742561
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|MARY ESTHER, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|NAVARRE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|NICEVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|SHALIMAR, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|VALPARAISO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercising Joint Accident Response, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.