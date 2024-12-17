Exercising Joint Accident Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Take a look at one of the many ways Team Eglin stays mission ready!



Earlier this week, the 96th Test Wing participated in a joint aircraft mass casualty accident response.



The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the wing’s ability to establish and maintain command, control, and coordination with multiple agencies on and off base. It also satisfies the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport’s tri-annual review of its emergency action plan.



Thank you to all the agencies that participated in this successful exercise! Keep up the great work, Team!