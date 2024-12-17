Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercising Joint Accident Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Take a look at one of the many ways Team Eglin stays mission ready!

    Earlier this week, the 96th Test Wing participated in a joint aircraft mass casualty accident response.

    The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the wing’s ability to establish and maintain command, control, and coordination with multiple agencies on and off base. It also satisfies the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport’s tri-annual review of its emergency action plan.

    Thank you to all the agencies that participated in this successful exercise! Keep up the great work, Team!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947436
    VIRIN: 241211-F-NV708-9133
    Filename: DOD_110742561
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: CRESTVIEW, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MARY ESTHER, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NAVARRE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NICEVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: SHALIMAR, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: VALPARAISO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercising Joint Accident Response, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Eglin AFB
    Gulf Coast
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download