The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment in early 2025.
PC-C5 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries.
PC-C5 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947435
|VIRIN:
|241015-O-NL669-4326
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110742557
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Project Convergence Capstone 5 Tease 1, by Matt Murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CAPSTONE