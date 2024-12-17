Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 5 Tease 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Matt Murch 

    Futures and Concepts Center

    The U.S. Army will host Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), a joint and multination, two-phase, “in-the-dirt” experiment in early 2025.
    PC-C5 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, United States Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Space Force, and militaries from partner and allied countries.
    PC-C5 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947435
    VIRIN: 241015-O-NL669-4326
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110742557
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

