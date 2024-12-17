96th Logistics Squadron "Port Dawgs" support the Rose Bowl Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



375 passengers from the Niceville High School marching Band, performed in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade, on 01 Jan 2024, in Pasadena, CA.



Airmen from the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron “port dawgs” provided key Air Operations support to the city of Niceville by handling over 20,000 pounds of cargo and provided key air logistics and passenger movement operations from Eglin AFB to Los Angeles.



Conventionally, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport would provide civil air operations management, however, due to the amount of passengers and the robust size of the Boeing 777, Eglin AFB, with their heavy lift capabilities, were more than capable of handling such a large mission and the "Port Dawgs" were delighted to accommodate.



The 96th Air Terminal Function facilitated flight line parking, over 20,000 pounds of cargo loading, unloading, manifesting of passengers and passenger boarding operations.



The Niceville Marching band is slated to return on the 2nd of January 2024 where the "Port Dawgs" will finalize their air travel accommodations.





