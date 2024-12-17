Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    96th Logistics Squadron "Port Dawgs" support the Rose Bowl Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    375 passengers from the Niceville High School marching Band, performed in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade, on 01 Jan 2024, in Pasadena, CA.

    Airmen from the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron “port dawgs” provided key Air Operations support to the city of Niceville by handling over 20,000 pounds of cargo and provided key air logistics and passenger movement operations from Eglin AFB to Los Angeles.

    Conventionally, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport would provide civil air operations management, however, due to the amount of passengers and the robust size of the Boeing 777, Eglin AFB, with their heavy lift capabilities, were more than capable of handling such a large mission and the "Port Dawgs" were delighted to accommodate.

    The 96th Air Terminal Function facilitated flight line parking, over 20,000 pounds of cargo loading, unloading, manifesting of passengers and passenger boarding operations.

    The Niceville Marching band is slated to return on the 2nd of January 2024 where the "Port Dawgs" will finalize their air travel accommodations.


    Heavy lifting

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947434
    VIRIN: 240101-F-NV708-3955
    Filename: DOD_110742548
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NICEVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Logistics Squadron "Port Dawgs" support the Rose Bowl Parade, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Eglin AFB
    Niceville
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download