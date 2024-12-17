AFN Mission 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947431" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFN salutes Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, the oldest overseas U.S. naval base, offering logistics, operational support, and housing for joint military efforts. It enhances security and humanitarian missions in the Caribbean. The American Forces Network is proud to deliver 'a touch of home' to the men and women who power this mission.