    AFN Mission 2

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    AFN salutes Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, the oldest overseas U.S. naval base, offering logistics, operational support, and housing for joint military efforts. It enhances security and humanitarian missions in the Caribbean. The American Forces Network is proud to deliver 'a touch of home' to the men and women who power this mission.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:05
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 947431
    VIRIN: 241218-N-EH855-1002
    Filename: DOD_110742538
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Mission 2, by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

