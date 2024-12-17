AFN salutes Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, the oldest overseas U.S. naval base, offering logistics, operational support, and housing for joint military efforts. It enhances security and humanitarian missions in the Caribbean. The American Forces Network is proud to deliver 'a touch of home' to the men and women who power this mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 09:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|947431
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-EH855-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110742538
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Mission 2, by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.