Manhay Parade Battle of the Bulge 80 Reel

U.S. Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps march in the Manhay Parade in Manhay, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2024. This historic event commemorates the Battle of the Bulge, where Allied forces, including the XVIII Airborne Corps, played a pivotal role in halting the German advance during World War II. The parade marks the first time active-duty XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers have participated, honoring the legacy of those who fought in this critical battle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)