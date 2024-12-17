Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manhay Parade Battle of the Bulge 80 Reel

    MANHAY, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BELGIUM

    12.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps march in the Manhay Parade in Manhay, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2024. This historic event commemorates the Battle of the Bulge, where Allied forces, including the XVIII Airborne Corps, played a pivotal role in halting the German advance during World War II. The parade marks the first time active-duty XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers have participated, honoring the legacy of those who fought in this critical battle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    TAGS

    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    WWII
    XVIII ABC
    Manhay Parade

