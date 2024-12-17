Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUTS! Parade Battle of the Bulge 80 Reel

    BASTOGNE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BELGIUM

    12.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Veterans and Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps and the 101st Airborne Division participate in the NUTS! Parade during the commemoration the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge In Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2024. WWII veterans and Belgian Royalty joined the tradition of throwing nuts into the crowd, honoring U.S. Army Brig. Gen. McAuliffe’s legendary defiance during the siege of Bastogne. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947427
    VIRIN: 241214-A-NJ170-5886
    Filename: DOD_110742520
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BASTOGNE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE
    Hometown: BASTOGNE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUTS! Parade Battle of the Bulge 80 Reel, by SGT Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    WWII
    XVIII ABC
    Nuts Parade

