NUTS! Parade Battle of the Bulge 80 Reel

U.S. Army Veterans and Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps and the 101st Airborne Division participate in the NUTS! Parade during the commemoration the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge In Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2024. WWII veterans and Belgian Royalty joined the tradition of throwing nuts into the crowd, honoring U.S. Army Brig. Gen. McAuliffe’s legendary defiance during the siege of Bastogne. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Bradford)
