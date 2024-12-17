Title: 2024 International Coastal Cleanup
Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
Date: 21 September 2024
Run Time: 01m:08s; Q1: Ailie Csaszar-0m:035
Unit: 96th Test Wing, Natural Resources at Jackson Guard
Description: Members of the Eglin Natural Resources Office were accompanied by 76 volunteers to remove trash from the Eglin reservation beaches. The volunteers collected over 2,700 Lbs of trash ranging from plastic drink bottles, beverage cans to large debris. during International Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The volunteers collected trash along a 12-mile stretch of shoreline.
U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew and Valencia Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947426
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-NV708-3863
|Filename:
|DOD_110742518
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 International Coastal Cleanup, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
