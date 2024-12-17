Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 International Coastal Cleanup

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Title: 2024 International Coastal Cleanup
    Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
    Date: 21 September 2024
    Run Time: 01m:08s; Q1: Ailie Csaszar-0m:035
    Unit: 96th Test Wing, Natural Resources at Jackson Guard
    Description: Members of the Eglin Natural Resources Office were accompanied by 76 volunteers to remove trash from the Eglin reservation beaches. The volunteers collected over 2,700 Lbs of trash ranging from plastic drink bottles, beverage cans to large debris. during International Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The volunteers collected trash along a 12-mile stretch of shoreline.
    U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew and Valencia Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947426
    VIRIN: 240921-F-NV708-3863
    Filename: DOD_110742518
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 International Coastal Cleanup, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eglin
    Partnership
    Gulf Coast
    96th Test Wing

