Title: 2024 International Coastal Cleanup

Location: Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

Date: 21 September 2024

Run Time: 01m:08s; Q1: Ailie Csaszar-0m:035

Unit: 96th Test Wing, Natural Resources at Jackson Guard

Description: Members of the Eglin Natural Resources Office were accompanied by 76 volunteers to remove trash from the Eglin reservation beaches. The volunteers collected over 2,700 Lbs of trash ranging from plastic drink bottles, beverage cans to large debris. during International Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The volunteers collected trash along a 12-mile stretch of shoreline.

U.S. Air Force imagery by Matthew and Valencia Veasley, 96th Test Wing Public Affairs