Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521 AMOW Holiday Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Crossman 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Col. Jordan Norman, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 521 AMOW command chief, share a holiday message to the Airmen of the 521 AMOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947423
    VIRIN: 241216-F-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110742436
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521 AMOW Holiday Video, by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download