    TV Spot - Installation Mission

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    A TV commercial from AFN to salute U.S. Army Garrison Italy in Vicenza, showcasing military readiness and NATO collaboration that drive transatlantic security.

    Location: VICENZA, IT

    NATO
    Readiness
    Mission
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

