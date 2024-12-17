Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th SB National Guard Birthday

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    National Guard Celebrates 388 Years of Service: Leaders Honor Tradition and Commitment to Nation
    Col. Joseph Claros, the commander of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, together with Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Quintana, has joined forces with Lt. Col. Eugene Nagle, the commander of the 153rd Finance Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Doot, to deliver an inspiring message in celebration of the National Guard's 388th birthday.
    This momentous occasion not only honors the rich history and longstanding traditions of the National Guard but also serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication and service of its members. Colonel Claros and his team emphasize the vital role the National Guard plays in safeguarding our nation, highlighting the commitment of these brave individuals who balance civilian life with their military responsibilities.
    As they reflect on nearly four centuries of service, the leaders express their gratitude for the sacrifices made by National Guard personnel and their families. They encourage all members to take pride in their contributions and to continue fostering the spirit of camaraderie and resilience that has defined the National Guard throughout its storied history.
    In this celebration, Col. Claros, Command Sgt. Maj. Quintana, Lt. Col. Nagle, and Command Sgt. Maj. Doot reaffirm their commitment to supporting the troops and ensuring that the legacy of the National Guard remains strong for generations to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 05:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947416
    VIRIN: 241211-A-MK350-4199
    PIN: 4199
    Filename: DOD_110742256
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th SB National Guard Birthday, by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

