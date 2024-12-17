17th SB National Guard Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guard Celebrates 388 Years of Service: Leaders Honor Tradition and Commitment to Nation

Col. Joseph Claros, the commander of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, together with Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Quintana, has joined forces with Lt. Col. Eugene Nagle, the commander of the 153rd Finance Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Doot, to deliver an inspiring message in celebration of the National Guard's 388th birthday.

This momentous occasion not only honors the rich history and longstanding traditions of the National Guard but also serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication and service of its members. Colonel Claros and his team emphasize the vital role the National Guard plays in safeguarding our nation, highlighting the commitment of these brave individuals who balance civilian life with their military responsibilities.

As they reflect on nearly four centuries of service, the leaders express their gratitude for the sacrifices made by National Guard personnel and their families. They encourage all members to take pride in their contributions and to continue fostering the spirit of camaraderie and resilience that has defined the National Guard throughout its storied history.

In this celebration, Col. Claros, Command Sgt. Maj. Quintana, Lt. Col. Nagle, and Command Sgt. Maj. Doot reaffirm their commitment to supporting the troops and ensuring that the legacy of the National Guard remains strong for generations to come.