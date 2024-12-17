Iliza Shlesinger, a stand-up comedian, talks about her USO comedy tour for service members stationed at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. Shlesinger is an American stand-up comedian, actress and television host and she performed a series of free comedy shows for service members in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 00:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947404
|VIRIN:
|241214-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110742075
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Comedy Tour visits Kadena with Iliza Shlesinger, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
