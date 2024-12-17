Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Comedy Tour visits Kadena with Iliza Shlesinger

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Iliza Shlesinger, a stand-up comedian, talks about her USO comedy tour for service members stationed at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. Shlesinger is an American stand-up comedian, actress and television host and she performed a series of free comedy shows for service members in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947404
    VIRIN: 241214-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110742075
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    USO
    American Forces Network
    Comedy
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific

