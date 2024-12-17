Lovely The Band visits Diego Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240521-N-JE839-1001 Lovely The Band visited Diego Garcia in partnership with the MWR to provide entertainment and moral support for the residents of the island, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May, 21, 2024. The MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life.