    Lovely The Band visits Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.05.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kobie Binette 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    240521-N-JE839-1001 Lovely The Band visited Diego Garcia in partnership with the MWR to provide entertainment and moral support for the residents of the island, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May, 21, 2024. The MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life.

