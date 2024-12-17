'Tis the Season: 2d TSB sends holiday greetings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video compilation of members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade wishing everyone Happy Holidays. Located in Wiesbaden, Germany, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)