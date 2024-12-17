A video compilation of members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade wishing everyone Happy Holidays. Located in Wiesbaden, Germany, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 23:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947398
|VIRIN:
|241216-A-FX425-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110742017
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Tis the Season: 2d TSB sends holiday greetings, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.