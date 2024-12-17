Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Navy Ball- 2024

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.12.2024

    Video by Seaman Kaden Brennan, Seaman Apprentice Latifah Choice and Seaman Jordan Harrison

    AFN Diego Garcia

    241021-N-DI232-1001 - U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia held their Navy Ball, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Oct. 12, 2024. Sailors celebrated the 246th Birthday of the United States Navy which was celebrated alongside Diego Garcia British Representative.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 23:50
    Location: IO

    This work, Diego Garcia Navy Ball- 2024, by SN Kaden Brennan, SA Latifah Choice and SN Jordan Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    Navy Ball
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
    AFN Diego Garcia

