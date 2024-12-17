Diego Garcia Navy Ball- 2024

241021-N-DI232-1001 - U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia held their Navy Ball, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Oct. 12, 2024. Sailors celebrated the 246th Birthday of the United States Navy which was celebrated alongside Diego Garcia British Representative.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)
