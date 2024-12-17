Talkin MUD PUP with EN2 Leadford

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Engineman 2nd Class Christopher Leadford, from Isonville, Kentucky, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) engineering department, sat down with AFN Sasebo on Oct. 30, 2024, to discuss his preparation for dive school. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)