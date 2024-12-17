Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talkin MUD PUP with EN2 Leadford

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    Engineman 2nd Class Christopher Leadford, from Isonville, Kentucky, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) engineering department, sat down with AFN Sasebo on Oct. 30, 2024, to discuss his preparation for dive school. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

