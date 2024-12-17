Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia SARC Spotlight

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Latifah Choice 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Ms. Shenette Bell shares her role as an Education Support Facilitator and a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. She explains how her service in the Navy helps shaped her career presently. (Video by Seaman Apprentice Latifah Choice)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947394
    VIRIN: 241121-N-IL181-1001
    Filename: DOD_110742009
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia SARC Spotlight, by SA Latifah Choice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

