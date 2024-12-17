Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homecoming: Spreading holiday cheer through giving

    GUAM

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Guam native, SrA Kiersten Fausto returns home from Kirtland Air Force Base, to participate in the 73rd Annual Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is an annual tradition providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to islands in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947353
    VIRIN: 241213-F-JX890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110741731
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GU

    PACAF
    HADR
    374AW
    INDOPACOM
    OCD24

