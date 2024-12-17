Meet Your Recruiter: Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Deer Park, Recruiting Station Houston, speaks about the Marine security guard duty assignment and his experiences in Pasadena, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. Marine security guards are charged with protecting U.S. embassies and diplomats in over 180 countries across the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)