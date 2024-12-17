U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Deer Park, Recruiting Station Houston, speaks about the Marine security guard duty assignment and his experiences in Pasadena, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. Marine security guards are charged with protecting U.S. embassies and diplomats in over 180 countries across the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|12.17.2024
|12.17.2024 18:13
|Package
|947335
VIRIN: 241217-M-TX547-1001
|DOD_110741550
|00:00:48
Location: PASADENA, TEXAS, US
Hometown: LAREDO, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
This work, Meet Your Recruiter: Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.