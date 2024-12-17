Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Recruiter: Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez

    PASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Deer Park, Recruiting Station Houston, speaks about the Marine security guard duty assignment and his experiences in Pasadena, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024. Marine security guards are charged with protecting U.S. embassies and diplomats in over 180 countries across the world. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 18:13
    This work, Meet Your Recruiter: Staff Sgt. Luis Hernandez, by Sgt Ryan Pulliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    embassy
    recruiter
    Marines
    MSG
    marine security guard
    travel and adventure

