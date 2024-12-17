Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird 2024 Broll package

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at multiple different shows throughout the 2024 show season. This year, the team performed at more than 32 different shows across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947334
    VIRIN: 241203-F-XN197-8054
    Filename: DOD_110741547
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Thunderbird 2024 Broll package, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

