Thunderbird 2024 Broll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at multiple different shows throughout the 2024 show season. This year, the team performed at more than 32 different shows across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)