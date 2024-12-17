Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF concludes first iteration of Operation Clean Sweep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl. Simon Saravia

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. Peter Siaw, I MEF command senior enlisted leader, highlight the joint efforts of I MEF and Marine Corps Installations West Marines and Sailors during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and develop shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947323
    VIRIN: 241210-M-ST088-7580
    Filename: DOD_110741346
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF concludes first iteration of Operation Clean Sweep, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Clean Sweep
    I MEF
    MCI-West
    Barracks 2030
    Barracks360Reset
    Barracks Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download