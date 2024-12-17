U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. Peter Siaw, I MEF command senior enlisted leader, highlight the joint efforts of I MEF and Marine Corps Installations West Marines and Sailors during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and develop shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947323
|VIRIN:
|241210-M-ST088-7580
|Filename:
|DOD_110741346
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF concludes first iteration of Operation Clean Sweep, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.