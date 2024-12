I MEF concludes first iteration of Operation Clean Sweep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Sgt. Maj. Peter Siaw, I MEF command senior enlisted leader, highlight the joint efforts of I MEF and Marine Corps Installations West Marines and Sailors during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is the first step in a larger Barracks 360 Reset initiative, which aims to improve the living conditions and operational readiness of Marines and Sailors through increased oversight by command teams, a dedicated effort to reduce the maintenance backlog and develop shared ownership of the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez and Cpl. Simon Saravia)