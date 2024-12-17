U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion maneuver through the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Dec. 4, 2024. The course is designed to challenge the recruits’ physical agility and mental focus by completing obstacles that require their strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947305
|VIRIN:
|241204-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110741288
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Confidence Course, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
