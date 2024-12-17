Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop 2024

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s Around the Air Force, we highlight Operation Christmas Drop 2024: the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian airlift operation, which brings U.S. and partner nations together to provide food, tools and clothing to more than 58 remote islands in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Operation Christmas Drop 2024, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

