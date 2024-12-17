Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, respond to a downed aircraft training scene during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947274
    VIRIN: 240509-Z-MF014-2001
    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Saber Knight

