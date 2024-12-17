B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, respond to a downed aircraft training scene during the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2024. Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 incorporated lessons learned from previous exercises and tested the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate F-16 Fighting Falcon sorties; execute base defense operations during simulated threats including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks; and further develop and execute command, control, and communication (C3) tactics in support of contingency and war-time operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947274
|VIRIN:
|240509-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740730
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll 52nd CES downed aircraft training during readiness exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
