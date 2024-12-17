B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, train how to inspect and operate a 10K all-terrain forklift at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2024. The 156th LRS integrated with the 52nd LRS as a force multiplier, assisting with daily operations, augmenting capabilities in support of the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 and exchanging best practices during training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947271
|VIRIN:
|240508-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740632
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll 156th LRS supports 52nd LRS during readiness exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.