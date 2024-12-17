Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 156th LRS supports 52nd LRS during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, train how to inspect and operate a 10K all-terrain forklift at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2024. The 156th LRS integrated with the 52nd LRS as a force multiplier, assisting with daily operations, augmenting capabilities in support of the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 and exchanging best practices during training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 13:39
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Logistics Readiness
    156th Wing

