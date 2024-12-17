Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 156th LRS support 52nd LRS during readiness exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct warehouse operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2024. The 156th LRS integrated with the 52nd LRS as a force multiplier, assisting with daily operations, augmenting capabilities in support of the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 and exchanging best practices during training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947268
    VIRIN: 240507-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_110740599
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 156th LRS support 52nd LRS during readiness exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Logistics Readiness
    156th Wing

