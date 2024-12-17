B-roll 156th LRS support 52nd LRS during readiness exercise

B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct warehouse operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2024. The 156th LRS integrated with the 52nd LRS as a force multiplier, assisting with daily operations, augmenting capabilities in support of the 52nd Fighter Wing Saber Knight Readiness Exercise 24-01 and exchanging best practices during training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|05.07.2024
|12.17.2024 13:08
|B-Roll
|947268
|240507-Z-MF014-2001
|DOD_110740599
|00:02:12
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|0
|0
