Keesler News 16 December 2024

U.S. Senior Airman Trenten Walters and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec 9, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Wreaths Across America event at Biloxi National Cemetery. They also discussed the new Keesler Bulletin, dining facilities holiday schedule, the upcoming Exodus Christmas Party, and holiday safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
12.16.2024
12.17.2024
Newscasts
|947259
|241216-F-PI774-5117
|DOD_110740443
|00:02:16
MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
