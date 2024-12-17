Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, Holiday Greeting

    AT SEA

    12.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616) crew members wish their families and friends back home, Happy Holidays, Dec. 16, 2024, while underway in the Windward Passage. Diligence is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ensign Christina Liano Mock)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947258
    VIRIN: 241216-G-G0100-1002
    Filename: DOD_110740440
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Pensacola
    holiday season
    Florida
    Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC 616)
    GenericHolidaySeason2024
    HolidaySeason2024

