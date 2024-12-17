U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolynn Russell, 436th AW command chief, work alongside the 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance during the second episode of Discovering Dover at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024. Discovering Dover is a behind-the-scenes series of jobs around Dover AFB that enable the base to provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947255
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-PU288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740426
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
This work, Discovering Dover: 436th LRS vehicle maintenance, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
