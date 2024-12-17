Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Discovering Dover: 436th LRS vehicle maintenance

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolynn Russell, 436th AW command chief, work alongside the 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance during the second episode of Discovering Dover at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2024. Discovering Dover is a behind-the-scenes series of jobs around Dover AFB that enable the base to provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947255
    VIRIN: 241213-F-PU288-1001
    Filename: DOD_110740426
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discovering Dover: 436th LRS vehicle maintenance, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    vehicle maintenance
    LRS
    436th Airlift Wing
    Discovering Dover

