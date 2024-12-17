The Defense Health Agency is a complex, integrated system of health and readiness, delivering health care to 9.5 million beneficiaries globally and supporting the medical needs of Combatant Command. Let’s take a look back to see how we started.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947254
|VIRIN:
|241218-O-AY809-6163
|Filename:
|DOD_110740425
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The History of The DHA, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.