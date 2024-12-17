Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The History of The DHA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency is a complex, integrated system of health and readiness, delivering health care to 9.5 million beneficiaries globally and supporting the medical needs of Combatant Command. Let’s take a look back to see how we started.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947254
    VIRIN: 241218-O-AY809-6163
    Filename: DOD_110740425
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History of The DHA, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Timeline
    #DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download