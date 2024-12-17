Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland AFB Deploys State-of-the-Art Wildfire Sensors

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Kirtland Air Force Base installing N5 Wildfire Sensors throughout the installation, Oct. 23. N5 sensors are state of the art smoke/fire detection devices that detect fires within a five miles radius at the time of ignition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947253
    VIRIN: 241023-F-RQ117-8855
    Filename: DOD_110740423
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Prevention
    Wildfire
    Modernization
    Team Kirtland
    N5 Sensor

