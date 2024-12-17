This video showcases Kirtland Air Force Base installing N5 Wildfire Sensors throughout the installation, Oct. 23. N5 sensors are state of the art smoke/fire detection devices that detect fires within a five miles radius at the time of ignition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947253
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-RQ117-8855
|Filename:
|DOD_110740423
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland AFB Deploys State-of-the-Art Wildfire Sensors, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.