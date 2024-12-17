Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Little Bit of Home: From Guam to New Mexico Reel

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases Team Kirtland's contribution and participation in Operation Christmas Drop at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 26. Operation Christmas Drop is one the DoD's largest and longest running humanitarian mission efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947247
    VIRIN: 241126-F-RQ117-4624
    Filename: DOD_110740403
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PACAF
    DOD
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Humanitarian Mission
    AFGSC
    Pacific Islands

