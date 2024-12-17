This video showcases Team Kirtland's contribution and participation in Operation Christmas Drop at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 26. Operation Christmas Drop is one the DoD's largest and longest running humanitarian mission efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947247
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-RQ117-4624
|Filename:
|DOD_110740403
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Little Bit of Home: From Guam to New Mexico Reel, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
