A Man Transportable Robot System, a robot used by explosive ordnance disposal to remotely diffuse ordnance, makes assessments during the Sudden Crisis 2024 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2024. The Sudden Crisis exercise is an annual training event to evaluate command and control, reporting, and collaboration with external organizations while also validating tactics, techniques, and procedures and improve the emergency response capabilities of the installation’s personnel through various scenarios to ensure the air station’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947246
|VIRIN:
|241211-M-YL291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110740380
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sudden Crisis EOD Training, by LCpl Casey Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
