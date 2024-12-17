Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sudden Crisis EOD Training

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A Man Transportable Robot System, a robot used by explosive ordnance disposal to remotely diffuse ordnance, makes assessments during the Sudden Crisis 2024 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2024. The Sudden Crisis exercise is an annual training event to evaluate command and control, reporting, and collaboration with external organizations while also validating tactics, techniques, and procedures and improve the emergency response capabilities of the installation’s personnel through various scenarios to ensure the air station’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

