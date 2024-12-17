Sudden Crisis EOD Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Man Transportable Robot System, a robot used by explosive ordnance disposal to remotely diffuse ordnance, makes assessments during the Sudden Crisis 2024 training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2024. The Sudden Crisis exercise is an annual training event to evaluate command and control, reporting, and collaboration with external organizations while also validating tactics, techniques, and procedures and improve the emergency response capabilities of the installation’s personnel through various scenarios to ensure the air station’s readiness to respond effectively during elevated force protection conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)