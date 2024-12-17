AFN 1 minute news: USAREUR-AF Change of Command

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa community welcomed its new commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a change of command ceremony today on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany. Gen. Darryl Williams, the outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, relinquished command of the organization to Donahue in a ceremony officiated by U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. European Command commanding general and Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
