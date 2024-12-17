Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN 1 minute news: USAREUR-AF Change of Command

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa community welcomed its new commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a change of command ceremony today on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany. Gen. Darryl Williams, the outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, relinquished command of the organization to Donahue in a ceremony officiated by U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. European Command commanding general and Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 947237
    VIRIN: 241213-F-AV821-9292
    Filename: DOD_110740239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Army
    Wiesbaden
    USAREUR-AF

