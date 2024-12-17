AFN 1 minute news: USAREUR-AF Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa community welcomed its new commander, Gen. Christopher Donahue, during a change of command ceremony today on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany. Gen. Darryl Williams, the outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, relinquished command of the organization to Donahue in a ceremony officiated by U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. European Command commanding general and Supreme Allied Commander Europe for NATO, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)