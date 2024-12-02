21st TSC New Years Reception Slideshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across European theater; conducts Reception, Staging, Onward movement and Integration; sets the Atlantic Resolve joint operation area; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)