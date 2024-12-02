Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient Ramstein Air Base highlights Month of the Military Family by showcasing the strong and resilient families who make up the Kaiserslautern Military Community on Nov. 25, 2024. For the Rouzer family, every PCS move is an adventure. They have learned about flexibility, togetherness and adjusting to new communities during their journey together. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 10:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947228
|VIRIN:
|241125-F-OQ558-1086
|Filename:
|DOD_110740105
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Family - The Rouzer Family, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
