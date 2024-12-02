Platoons from 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment shoot a M28A1 reduced range practice rocket during a firing qualification at Rocket Valley, Pocheon, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2024. The projectile is fired from a M270 Alpha 1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), an armored self-propelled multiple launch rocket system. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947224
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-KP870-4359
|Filename:
|DOD_110739952
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 6-37 FAR trains with MLRS, by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.