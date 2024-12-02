Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-37 FAR trains with MLRS

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Platoons from 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment shoot a M28A1 reduced range practice rocket during a firing qualification at Rocket Valley, Pocheon, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2024. The projectile is fired from a M270 Alpha 1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), an armored self-propelled multiple launch rocket system. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:30
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR

    FTX
    Artillery
    IMCOM-Pacific
    210FAB
    target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

