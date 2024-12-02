The EFMB Journey (Part 3) -- The Final Miles

An optometrist, a physical therapist, and a senior noncommissioned officer from Irwin Army Community Hospital have made it to the final test where 12 miles stand between their hard work and the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB). They will have to complete a 12-mile ruck march with at least 35 pounds on their backs within 3 hours.
Many factors go into ensuring a successful ruck march such as sleep, diet, hydration, gear and strategy. How prepared are these three candidates? Find out who makes it to the end.
Why is the EFMB the most coveted achievement within the Army medical community?
Imagine you're a Soldier deployed in a remote area. There might not be a hospital nearby, and medical care could depend on highly skilled people who can handle difficult situations.
The EFMB recognizes those medical professionals. It's like a special medal awarded to Army providers, nurses, medics, and technicians who prove they can excel in battlefield conditions. They go through tough tests to show they have the knowledge and skills to handle emergencies and save lives, even without all the usual equipment.
So why is it coveted? Earning the EFMB is shows not only skill but also dedication and toughness. It means you can be counted on in the most challenging situations. It's a badge of honor that says you're among the best at what you do, and that's something any Army medical professional would be proud of.
