The EFMB Journey (Part 2) -- The First Hurdle

These Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital aren't here for a parade. They're stepping off the bus and into the crucible - day one of the grueling Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) testing.



Hit the ground running (literally) as we join them for the first punishing mile run. Feel the weight of their determination with every push-up and sandbag lift. See how these IACH professionals push their limits to earn the coveted EFMB.



#ExpertFieldMedicalBadge

#MEDCOM

#EFMB