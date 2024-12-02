Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The EFMB Journey (Part 2) -- The First Hurdle

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    These Soldiers from Irwin Army Community Hospital aren't here for a parade. They're stepping off the bus and into the crucible - day one of the grueling Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) testing.

    Hit the ground running (literally) as we join them for the first punishing mile run. Feel the weight of their determination with every push-up and sandbag lift. See how these IACH professionals push their limits to earn the coveted EFMB.

    #ExpertFieldMedicalBadge
    #MEDCOM
    #EFMB

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947222
    VIRIN: 241217-O-JU906-7931
    Filename: DOD_110739943
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

