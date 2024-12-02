Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The EFMB Journey (Part 1) -- The Why Behind the Challenge

    12.17.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Will IACH's Soldiers make the cut? The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is the ultimate test for Army medical professionals. It pushes them to their physical and mental limits, demanding excellence in medical skills, battlefield evacuation, and combat readiness. But with a brutal historical pass rate of 11-27%, most who try will fail.

    Four IACH Soldiers are about to face this grueling challenge. Their test begins Monday, May 6th. Will they have what it takes to join the elite ranks of the EFMB?

    Watch and witness their intense training as they prepare to prove their courage, skill, and dedication in the pursuit of medical excellence. Will they defy the odds and earn the coveted badge?

    NOTE: At the time of release of this video, the latest test statistics available were from Fiscal Year 2021. According to the EFMB Test Control Office, the pass rate for Fiscal Year 2023 was 33%.

    Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947221
    VIRIN: 241217-O-JU906-3410
    Filename: DOD_110739939
    Length: 00:04:57
    This work, The EFMB Journey (Part 1) -- The Why Behind the Challenge, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

