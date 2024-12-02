Boosting defence industry makes NATO stronger and our people safer (master)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boosting defence industry makes NATO stronger and our people safer

    BELGIUM

    12.12.2024

    Over the last decade, NATO Allies have increased their defence spending and production, ramping up their stocks of weapons and ammunition. But we are still spending far less than during the Cold War, even though the threats to our freedom and security now are just as big, if not bigger.

    While Russia’s arms industry is booming, our defence industry is still too small and too slow to meet the needs of the future. Now is the time to spend more, to accelerate the production lines and increase investments in innovation and in more modern capabilities.

    As the war in Ukraine is on our doorstep and hostile actions against Allied countries are rising, the best way to keep our people safe is to invest more, better and faster together across the transatlantic defence industry.
    --SOUNDBITE-- (ENGLISH) Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

    “If we don’t spend more together now to prevent war, we will pay a much, much, much higher price later to fight it.”

    RAMPING UP DEFENCE PRODUCTION

    AND INVESTING MORE, BETTER AND FASTER

    MAKES NATO STRONGER

    --SOUNDBITE-- (ENGLISH) Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General

    “We also need modern capabilities that use the most advanced technologies. And we need them now.”

    BOOSTING DEFENCE INVESTMENT

    HELPS TO KEEP OUR PEOPLE SAFE

    AND OUR FORCES READY

    TO DEFEND AGAINST ANY AGGRESSION

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production
    without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947215
    VIRIN: 241217-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739913
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BE

