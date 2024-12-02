Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Season's Greetings from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    It's hard to believe another year is coming to a close!
    Commander and Director Captain Anja Dabelić and Command Master Chief Jason Roeder reflect on the past year and wish our NMCCL family and friends a Happy Holidays!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947203
    VIRIN: 241217-N-N1517-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739813
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season's Greetings from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download