Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th SFS CATM Holds Pistol Qualification Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing attend a pistol qualification test with combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947202
    VIRIN: 241216-F-XY101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110739812
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th SFS CATM Holds Pistol Qualification Test, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    MacDill
    Marksmanship
    M18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download